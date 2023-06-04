CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday afternoon, Champion Township Fire Department helped rescue a man from a submerged vehicle after his SUV ran into a body of water.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, police and fire crews were called to the 6300 block of Oakhill Drive. There, they rescued a car that had run off the road and into a pond, which was about 3 feet deep, after its driver fell asleep at the wheel, according to a Champion fire captain.

A dive team was sent into the water per protocol. According to police, the driver got himself out of the vehicle without any injuries. Firefighters said he’s lucky to be alive.

The Trumbull County Sheriff was there to help with the scene.