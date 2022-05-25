VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday morning, a pair of students from Baker Elementary in Vienna Township got to have donuts with dogs.

Mackenzie Cook and Samantha Woods won an art show featuring pups up for adoption.

Their parents were invited to buy the pieces. All the money went to the Animal Welfare League.

It also gave the organization a chance to show off its building.

“To hear the amount of families who said, ‘We’ve never been here. We didn’t know you guys existed. We didn’t know what you did. We didn’t know what a gorgeous facility you had.’ So it was huge for us to be able to get the community into our shelter and to talk to the community and share with the community not only that we have adoptable animals here but the programs we have available,” said Amy Lynn Clark, development manager for the Animal Welfare League.

One of those programs is the low-cost vaccine clinic. The next one is this Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

They also offer a low-cost spay and neuter program.