Lucky fans enjoy small Garth Brooks concert at Rootstown bar after winning tickets

Only 700 fans were allowed inside Dusty Armadillo for the country star's Dive Bar Tour

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday night, Garth Brooks brought his Dive Bar Tour to Rootstown, Ohio in Portage County. He performed in the small country bar Dusty Armadillo.

Fans gathered outside of Dusty Armadillo more than two hours before Garth Brooks was set to take the stage. Some have been going to his shows since 1992.

Nicole Faust, of Hartville, said it’s still just as fun as it was back then.

Some fans, however, were seeing Garth for the first time Monday.

“I’ve never been able to financially afford to be able to go see him at the stadium shows and this is just literally a dream come true,” said Michelle Dickey, of Youngstown.

Fans won tickets from local country radio stations. Michelle said she won her ticket by being in the right place at the right time.

“I went to Sprint and Froggy was there, and they asked if I wanted to enter to come see Garth Brooks and I said, ‘Uh, yeah!'”

She said they called her two hours later.

“Started crying immediately, almost dropped my phone, excitement. I’ve loved him my whole life.”

Some people fell short of winning a ticket, but they still showed up just for the fun.

“We just wanted to welcome Garth to Ohio,” said Brett Bartrug, of Atwater, Ohio. “We thought we’d bring him in cowboy style with a wagon. I was hoping to maybe try to offer him a ride into the concert on the wagon, but security wouldn’t allow that.”

Monday’s show was a little more personal than most of Garth’s shows. With only 700 people allowed to attend, it was almost as if everyone was in the front row.

“I’m going to be right there, rather than thinking about going to Heinz Field and spending $300 in a nosebleed section, not even being able to see him,” Michelle said.

Both Dave and Michelle said this concert will rank up there with their wedding night.

“Probably one of the happiest moments that we’ll have for the rest of our lives,” Michelle said.

“Probably the best date we’ve ever been on,” Dave said. “The best date we could ever ask for.”