AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday in Austintown at Greenwood Chevrolet, a lucky family received a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer.

They had the choice between a car and $15,000. It was part of the United Way Extra Mile Giveaway.

The competitors all contribute money to the United Way.

Ten people were eligible to win the car. Each chose one of 10 keys and tried their luck at starting the car.

“I couldn’t believe it when the key started. I was the first contestant to do the key and when it started, my heart stopped. I was completely shocked and so happy,” said winner Rita Stringham.

Stringham said her current car still has a tapedeck and they look forward to taking the car on family vacations.