Lowellville woman holds raffle in memory of husband

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville woman held a raffle Sunday in honor of her husband.

Veronica Pitzulo lost her husband to cancer two years ago.

During his treatment, they stayed at Hope Lodge, which offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city.

Veronica had purchased a camper for them to use, but after his passing, she decided to raffle it off with the proceeds going to Hope Lodge in Cleveland.

The fundraiser was held in front of the Handyman Ace Supply store in Struthers Sunday.

“My husband made me a better person. This is what he would have wanted. Thank you, God, that I’m in this position to do it. To the people who sold the tickets and bought them, thank you, everybody. Thank you,” Veronica said.

She sold 200 tickets for the 50/50 raffle. The prize was split $720 to the winner and $720 to Hope Lodge.

In total, she raised $20,720 to donate to Hope Lodge.

A representative of Hope Lodge says the fundraiser will help allow people to continue their stay with loved ones.