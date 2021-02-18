Lowellville winery expands after success of popular brand

Their goal is to make the brand more engaging and fun

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Luva Bella Winery in Lowellville is doing a $1 million expansion.

They are focusing on three of their brands to take to the national level. Right now, their hot seller is a wine called Purple Rain.

They want to get their products into giant retailers like Walmart. The other two wines will be re-released in the third quarter.

“We took Purple Rain, which was only distributed in Cleveland and Youngstown back ten months ago, and now we have distribution in six states and growing the brand over 300% in the last ten months,” said Evan Schuman, president and CEO of Luva Bella Winery.

Their goal is to make the brand more engaging and fun.