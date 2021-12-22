LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Lowellville School Board voted Wednesday night not to renew the contract of superintendent Geno Thomas.

The move comes two days after Thomas announced he’d be resigning when his contract expires July 31.

Thomas has been Lowellville’s superintendent for eight years. In his letter to the school board, Thomas wrote that his contract does allow him to resign earlier and that he will be resigning two weeks after he’s employed by another school district.

Recently, I’ve been seeking employment outside of Lowellville which the Board was aware to move closer to my family. I submitted my resignation letter early to allow the Board ample time to search for a qualified and experienced replacement and have a smooth transition. On December 20, 2021, I tendered my resignation in compliance with my employment contract to the Board of Education in which they acknowledged receipt. Due to the fact that my resignation is effective no later than July 31, 2022, I don’t know why the Board decided to vote to non-renew my contract effective July 31, 2022. Geno Thomas

He asked the Board, out of professional courtesy, to approve an earlier resignation.

We contacted two members of the Lowellville School Board but have not heard back. According to Thomas, he remains the superintendent of Lowellville Schools at this time.

Thomas’ full resignation letter is available below.