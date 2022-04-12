LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in a week, the Youngstown City Schools have lost a high-level employee to a neighboring district.

Tuesday night it was Christine Sawicki — chief academic advisor of the Youngstown Schools. The Lowellville School Board unanimously voted to hire Sawicki as its Superintendent starting August 1. She will replace Geno Thomas who resigned. She’s returning to a district she most recently left.

“I’m thankful because my educational journey has brought me back to Lowellville. I was the principal here five years ago before moving on to Youngstown, so really excited. It feels like home. It feels great to be back here, so looking forward to reconnecting with everybody,” said Sawicki.

Sawicki said she will be conducting a lot of listening and learning tours before deciding if any changes need to be made.

Also leaving the Youngstown Schools will be Treasurer A.J. Ginnetti. He took the Treasurer’s job in Boardman Schools.