LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville Local Schools is adding some new security measures after a student fatally shot himself in the school’s cafeteria earlier this year.

Superintendent Christine Sawicki detailed the plans during a report given to the Board of Education earlier this week.

Sawicki said parents, students and staff had been surveyed as part of the security effort. District officials also researched and analyzed different safety initiatives.

New initiatives that will be put into place during the coming school year include:

Portable weapon detection units that will be rented to use during regular school hours and other district events

District and Village Council partnership to host informational sessions and workshops for parents and community members including topics like bullying, social and emotional health, substance use prevention and trauma-informed practices

Enhanced educational programs for students and staff on the same topics

Updates to the district’s security cameras and the purchase of new cameras to provide views of areas that weren’t previously covered

Implementation of a 24/7 anonymous bully/safety tip line (330-965-2848 or lowellville.tipline.info)

Further security measures pertaining to the screening of visitors will be utilized; visitors will be asked to wait in the main foyer and insert their ID through a mail slot before being allowed to enter the main office

Adding protective covers to the external doors in the two kindergarten, elementary music and elementary technology rooms to prevent individuals on the outside of the building from seeing inside

All external windows and doors will be identified and numbered to assist law enforcement in easily identifying areas of the building

All staff and visitors must wear ID badges in the building

No hooded sweatshirts will be allowed

The Go Guardian system will be used on all district devices used by students and allows teachers to monitor electronic use by students and notify them of any at-risk behaviors based on keywords that may be typed by the students

External gates and latches around campus will be repaired

Staff and emergency responders will participate in ongoing safety and prevention training throughout the year as well as participate in drills

Sawicki said safety will continue to be an ongoing focus during the year, and upgrades will be added or updated.