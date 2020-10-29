Lowellville school gets creative with learning by making outdoor storybook trail

The storybook trail guides students through the book "The Little Old Lady Who Wasn't Afraid of Anything"

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Stavich Bike Trail in Lowellville is getting into the spooky holiday spirit.

Over by the schools, you can spot scarecrows that line the trails. It’s based on a book called The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything.

The storybook trail guides them through the book, along the trail.

With Lowellville students learning remotely, this helps kids to get outside.

“Get out and encourage exercise, encourage reading, fresh air. A way for them to be out and have safe, social distance but have some interaction and some connection with the school,” said Lowellville Schools Principal Tracie Parry.

About 20 businesses created scarecrows for the trail. Students will vote on which one they like the best.

