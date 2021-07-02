Lowellville receives funding for wastewater treatment project

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced on Friday that he secured $549,600 in funding for the Village of Lowellville Wastewater Project.

The funding is Community Project Funding and will replace sanitary equipment that takes wastewater from the south side of the Mahoning River to Lowellville’s wastewater treatment plant on the north side.

The project will proactively prevent sewer back-ups and overflows crossing the Mahoning River. The grant will be partnered with an Ohio Public Works grant the village received to build a new pump station, increase capacity and remain in their contract with Republic Services through 2046.

“This project is a big win for the Village of Lowellville and for the health and safety of its residents. I will continue to fight for our district to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to make our community stronger,” Ryan said.