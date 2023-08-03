LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Operations have begun at a Limestone Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Facility near Republic Services’ Carbon Limestone Landfill in Lowellville.

According to a news release from the company, global sustainable energy producer EDL has upgraded an existing landfill gas-to-energy power plant to an RNG facility.

The new facility is designed to process and condition landfill gas, a byproduct of naturally decomposing materials in the Carbon Limestone Landfill.

Richard DiGia, EDL’s chief executive officer in North America, said EDL was proud to leverage its waste-to-clean energy expertise to drive the development and construction of the Carbon Limestone RNG project.

“The limestone facility is one of the largest plants of its kind in North America. It captures landfill gas that would otherwise be wasted and converts it into renewable natural gas that is a clean fuel source for powering vehicles, heating homes through the natural gas system, or electricity generation,” DiGia said.

DiGia added that the facility is designed to produce volumes of RNG comparable to removing the emissions from 13,170 passenger vehicles from roads each year.

“We’re pleased to be assisting a key customer to progress toward their goal of decarbonizing through renewable natural gas supply,” he said.

Republic Services has set goals to reduce emissions and increase the beneficial reuse of biogas by 2030.

“Through our partnership with EDL, we are capturing gas that is created by decomposing waste in our landfill. This project allows us to convert that gas into a lower-carbon fuel source that reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” said Republic Services Area President Chris Nie.

NW Natural Renewables, a competitive RNG business, has agreements in place for a 20-year supply of RNG produced by the facility.

Pennant will transport up to 6,000 MCF (thousand cubic feet) of RNG per day through its existing system from the landfill, redelivering the gas to EDL’s downstream markets. Pennant operates both wet and dry gas and natural gas liquid gathering pipelines in Mercer, Lawrence, Mahoning and Columbiana counties and also operates a natural gas processing plant near New Middletown.