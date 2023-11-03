YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of an 8-year-old boy who brought a gun to the Lowellville K-12 campus was charged with child endangering.

Jessica Wolfe, 33, was also charged last year with bringing a gun to the campus after a student shot himself there.

In the current case, the first-degree misdemeanor charge was filed Wednesday against Wolfe in Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She is expected to be arraigned Dec. 4.

Wolfe is accused of allowing her son to have access to the gun that was found by the school after the boy walked through a metal detector about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The student was searched after the metal detector went off and the gun was found in a backpack, school officials said. There was never a threat to any students, school officials said.

Village police Chief Rik Alli did not return a message seeking comment as to why the charges were filed in juvenile court.

The juvenile court complaint said that as the child’s parent or guardian, Wolfe “did create a substantial risk to the health or safety” of the child.

Wolfe, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was arrested following the May 5, 2022, suicide of a middle school student at the campus cafeteria. Wolfe was arrested on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon into a school safety zone because authorities said when she heard of the shooting, she showed up at the school with a gun because she was worried about her children there.

After her case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury, it was then transferred to Veterans Court, where participants take part in counseling and other programs to address any problems that led them to the legal system.

If a candidate completes the court program, their charges are dismissed and their records expunged and sealed.