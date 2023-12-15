YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman accused of allowing her child to access a handgun that was taken to Lowellville K-12 campus will remain free on her own recognizance following her arraignment Friday in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.

Jessica Wolfe, 33, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Karen Romano Melone to a charge of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor. While she is an adult, Wolfe’s case is being heard in juvenile court.

The attorneys in the case recommended a $5,000 personal recognizance bond for Wolfe, which Magistrate Melone agreed to. She will have a pretrial hearing on the charge sometime within the next 30 days.

Juvenile Prosecutor Annisa Modarelli said that she also checked with Lowellville police about the bond recommendation and they approved it.

Under a personal recognizance bond, a defendant does not have to post bond, but if they skip a court appearance, they will then forfeit the bond.

Wolfe is accused of allowing her son to have access to the gun that was found Nov. 1 by the school after the boy walked through a metal detector about 7:45 a.m. The student was searched after the metal detector went off and the gun was found in a backpack, school officials said. There was never a threat to any students, school officials said.

The juvenile court complaint said that as the child’s parent or guardian, Wolfe “did create a substantial risk to the health or safety” of the child.

Wolfe, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was arrested following the May 5, 2022, suicide of a middle school student at the campus cafeteria. Wolfe was arrested on a charge of illegal conveyance of a weapon into a school safety zone because authorities said when she heard of the shooting, she showed up at the school with a gun because she was worried about her children there.

After her case was bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury, it was then transferred to Veterans Court, where participants take part in counseling and other programs to address any problems that led them to the legal system.

If a candidate completes the court program, their charges are dismissed and their records expunged and sealed. Wolfe did complete the program.

In the current case, Wolfe told the magistrate she is going to counseling and taking parenting classes. Magistrate Melone ordered her to continue her counseling as her case is pending.