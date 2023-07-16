LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Lowellville Mt. Carmel Society is celebrating its 128th festival. Sunday featured a parade to kickstart the festival, which officially begins this Wednesday.

July 16 marks the Feast of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Every year everyone gathers for a procession through town.

Back in 1895 when the original folks came and settled in Lowellville and created the Mt. Carmel Society, they were gifted the statue of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel from Italy. They proceeded through town with her to the church where she was front and center at mass. Then, on the way back from church, parade members stopped at a few houses for wine, cheese and crackers.

“It’s a reset for the year. It’s almost like our new year down here,” said Zach Harklerode, Mt. Carmel Society Men’s Club President. “You look forward to the festival every year and everything else just seems to wash away.”

Zach tells First News this is a time for them to come together and celebrate their Italian heritage.