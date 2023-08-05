LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again, sweet corn season is here.

Saturday, the Countryside Farm Market in Lowellville is holding their annual Sweet Corn Festival.

You can come out and try the corn and also learn about this wonderful crop.

According to the Ohio Corn and Wheat organization, Ohio is a leading producer of corn. Sweet corn is about 6’8″ inches tall while field corn can grow up to be 7’10” tall.

Only 1% of the corn planted in the United States is sweet corn, the other 99% is field corn. There’s not many places that produce sweet corn.

In Ohio, the sweet corn season begins around July 1 and goes until the first frost in September.

At the Sweet Corn Festival, there will be a DJ, trivia, prizes, face painting, kids activities, horse and wagon rides, vendors and of course plenty of corn to take home.

And have you ever heard of corn shucking? There will be a competition today who can shuck corn the fastest, come out and find out what it is.

The festival will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to get in!