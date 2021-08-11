Lowellville mayor sticks around to talk to concerned residents after council meeting

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent flooding problems in Lowellville brought some people to Wednesday evening’s village council meeting.

Nearly two dozen people showed up to talk to council members about the recent flooding that has damaged their homes and belongings, but they were stuck outside city hall.

Everyone thought they were going to attend the monthly meeting in person but village council moved it to an online Zoom call.

Mayor Jim Iudiciani said rising COVID-19 numbers prompted the change.

Those who showed up were aggravated to find out about the change right as the meeting was about to start.

After two hours, the mayor let them into the building in small groups to voice their concerns.

“I have been trying for weeks now to handle this one-on-one with the mayor, but getting him to return calls is difficult. All of these people have also experienced a lot of flooding in their homes. So we’re here to discuss that and see what can be done to help us,” said resident Malorie Harklerode.

“We have to figure out because sanitary especially, sewer water is getting in there, causes us treatment problems at the plant, wasting chemicals and money. We’re working on it, that’s all I can tell you,” Iudiciani said.

The mayor didn’t offer any solutions to the residents, he just listened to their concerns.

Iudiciani also said they aren’t sure if village council meetings will continue on Zoom. Council is waiting to see how the virus continues to affect the area.