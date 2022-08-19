JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WKBN) – A man from Lowellville staying in South Carolina was killed in a stabbing Aug. 11 on James Island.

According to our sister station WCBD in South Carolina, police say 36-year-old Sean Strojny was found with “apparent bodily trauma” in a wooded area near a Walmart off of Folly Road. He died at the scene. The man accused in the crime, Theodore T. Wagner., Jr., has also been implicated in multiple assaults on Folly Beach and James Island.

Theodore Wagner (Charleston County Detention Center booking photo)

The woman who was also assaulted at the time Strojny was killed ran from the woods to the Walmart to get help. While waiting for police to arrive, documents show Wagner emerged from to woods and stood facing them silently for several seconds before disappearing back into the woods.

The affidavit shows Wagner had previously approached the victims to ask about a nearby tent earlier in the day. They told him their old tent was not being used and allowed him to stay in that tent while it was raining.

Charleston County deputies later located Wagner walking along Folly Road. They said he had a box cutter inside a backpack. Investigators also found packaging for a box cutter and hatchet in the area of the crime scene.

Wagner is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, and possession of knife during the commission of a violent crime.