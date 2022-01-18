BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville man has pleaded not guilty to a sex charge.

Nakia Sharpe Jr., 27, is facing a charge of sexual imposition for an incident that reports say occurred in August.

Reports say that the caller had her younger family member and Sharpe over at their house on Maple Drive in Boardman. Police say that the caller and her boyfriend left Nakia and the family member alone and went to bed at 10 p.m. on August 3.

Reports say that the family member later reported that Sharpe put his hand down her shorts and touched her inappropriately.

Sharpe said the incident was accidental and happened while they were tickling each other, the report stated.

Police arrested Sharpe on a warrant Sunday after an investigation of the report.

Tuesday, bond was set at $1,500 on the condition that Sharpe have no contact with the victim, according to court records.