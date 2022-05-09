LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Lowellville will return to class a day later than previously announced following a shooting there Thursday.

Students will now return to class Wednesday, May 11 on a staggered schedule.

Originally, they were to return Tuesday, but school officials pushed that back by one day.

Lowellville Schools were on lockdown and then evacuated Thursday following a self-inflicted shooting that happened in the cafeteria involving a student.

Preparations are underway to welcome the students back to school with a display of support which includes ribbons, signs in blue and gold, and special bracelets. Helena Moyer and Maria Olverson were busy at work Monday getting ready.

“It’s really hard to do this, but at the same time, I am happy that I am able to do this,” Olverson said.

The group putting together the display is called Love for Lowellville. It’s leading the charge to help the community bounce back.

“It gives me peace doing this,” Moyer said. “When something happens in the community, we all come together all the time, and we’re just strong.”

“We want everyone to know that we support Lowellville. We are Lowellville strong,” Olverson said.

That’s exactly what the signs say that they are making. There are numerous signs and displays around Lowellville, hanging on the telephone poles on the route to the K-12 school. There’s even a meal train organized to help the family of the student who shot himself in the school. They want that family to feel supported as well.

“I just want everyone to pray for us. Let’s be Lowellville strong,” Moyer said. “The whole world needs to stand up and be aware of what’s going on with your children.”

Elementary grade (K-6) will begin at the regular start time on Wednesday. High school students (7-12) will be on a one-hour delay which is an 8:45 a.m. start.

Counselors were available at the school on Monday and will be there all week, including on Tuesday. There will also be an increased police presence.

Any parent who wishes to keep their child home can do so by calling them off of school to the main office.

In addition to Wednesday’s return to class. A “Senior Farewell” is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday. Parents and family can gather on the track. All students attending prom will be dismissed at 10 a.m. Promenade will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Lowellville High School gym. The Prom will be at the Embassy.