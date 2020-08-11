Lowellville decides to start school year completely online

There will be structured, live lessons with teachers through Zoom or Google Classroom

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville Schools will now be starting out the year completely online.

All students will participate in remote learning for the first nine weeks. In-person learning will not be offered.

Superintendent Eugene Thomas issued a release on the decision Monday night. It said, in part:

“As much as we believe that the best education is when teachers and students are face-to-face, we want to get there as safely and quickly as we can. Unfortunately, with the number of students and staff members that are at-risk and not planning to return to the school on August 24, we were compelled to hedge on the side of caution and safety for everyone and switch to remote learning, which will allow us to return to face-to-face instruction as soon as it is feasible.”

Students will follow a modified daily schedule of their assigned classes.

There will be structured, live lessons with teachers through Zoom or Google Classroom, as well as additional instructional support on Wednesdays. Some lessons will be for the whole class and others will be for small groups.

After the first nine weeks, the decision of whether or not to return to the building will be reviewed again.

Sports and extra-curriculars will remain intact.

“We want our families and community to know that we understand the anxiety, uneasiness and uncertainty from everyone as we continue to go down this path of making decisions on how to reopen Lowellville Schools in the safest way possible for all students and staff. There is nothing more our teachers and staff want than to be face-to-face with the students in the buildings. Unfortunately, the information and responses we received in the past few weeks will not allow for this to happen at this time,” Thomas said in the release.

The first day of school is now Monday, Aug. 31, which is a delayed start from the initial first day scheduled for Aug. 24.

Lowellville joins Youngstown City Schools, as well as Reynolds Schools in Mercer County, Pennsylvania in starting online only.

