LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a public meeting Saturday morning at Lowellville City Hall with developers and the mayor to review its new condo development project.

There are 12 units available at the development at Old School Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are eight two-bedroom duplexes and four three-bedroom duplexes.

The village has contracted Michael Savko with Savko Home Building out of Columbiana for the project.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity for the village, unique opportunity for us as well — we haven’t kind of broken into the condo development realm yet. We’ve been doing custom homes,” Savko said.

Mayor Jim Ludiciani said it’s understandable why some are skeptical about the project.

A former builder backed out of the project and one man even sold his home with plans to move into one of the condos and was forced to find somewhere else to live.

“It just got so prolonged with the school for us to get the property acquisitioned and then COVID hit, building costs went up a lot, so he just backed out and didn’t see the market,” Ludiciani said.

But Ludiciani said Savko sees the market.

“Young families could be in here but we kind of see this being more an opportunity for the older generation to move out of their home that is multi-level and pass their home onto their kids while they now live on a slab on gray, no stairs, very accessible,” Savko said.

As long as they get enough commitment from people in the village, they plan to start breaking ground as early as April.

“We’re thinking the first phase will be done by late fall and then we might start the second phase toward the end of summer and wrap it up in the spring of next year,” Savko said.

Ludiciani said they’re landlocked and don’t have many places to build, but since the former school once sat where the park was, all the utilities are already in the village.

He said there won’t be development costs for people buying the condos to worry about.

“That price point, $187,000 for the bedrooms and $287,000 for three bedrooms. None of that had to be from land costs,” Ludiciani said.

He said they see that as their marketing tool and just one part of their vision and comprehensive plan for condos, homes and business growth.