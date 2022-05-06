LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday night Lowellville Local Schools announced there will be no classes on Monday, May 9, and prom will be rescheduled for Friday, May 13 after Thursday’s shooting.

Students and parents that need to meet with a counselor can report to the small gym through the band doors between 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Outdoor sports and after-school activities will resume.

Counselors will be on-site all week to assist students, staff, and parents as they transition back into school.

There will also be an increased police presence at the school.

Parents are encouraged to call students off to the main office. Absences will be excused next week.

Anyone in need of support over the weekend can call the Help Network at 330-747-2696.

The school will resume on a staggered schedule for students on Tuesday, May 10. Elementary will begin at the regular start time. High school students will follow the two-hour delay start schedule where 9:45

a.m. starts the first period.

The school’s schedule will return to normal on Wednesday, May 11.

Lowellville’s “senior farewell” will start at 9:00 a.m. on Friday. All students attending prom will

be dismissed at 10:00 a.m. The promenade will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Lowellville High School gym. Prom will be at the Embassy in Youngstown.