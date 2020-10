Businesses seeking assistance must be located in Warren and must be able to prove business loss, increase costs or other relevant expenses

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren is helping businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The Business Impact Program will offer low-interest loans up to $10,000. Those loans can be used to cover utility payments, rent and other necessities.

Businesses seeking assistance must be located in Warren and must be able to prove business loss, increase costs or other relevant expenses.

You can find more information on the Warren Redevelopment and Planning website.

