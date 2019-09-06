Low-cost Youngstown Amphitheatre events exceed attendance expectations

"We have been amazed at how the community has come down to support those events," said Phoebe Breckenridge, with JAC Management

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre is wrapping up its first season and crowds saw a variety of events this summer.

Some of the big-name acts included Gucci Mane, Earth Wind and Fire and Chicago.

Several free and low-cost events were held, too, including drive-in movie nights and the Wine and Jazz Festival.

Phoebe Breckenridge, with JAC Management, said the major event crowds met projections but the free events went above and beyond.

“With our community events, part of our Home Savings community event series, those have far and beyond exceeded our expectations. We have been amazed at how the community has come down to support those events.”

The last free event of the season is Friday, September 13. Disco Inferno will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.