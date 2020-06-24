Love triangle in Warren sends 1 to hospital, 1 to jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A breakup and love triangle sparked a fight that sent a woman to the hospital and another woman to jail.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 lock of Plaza Avenue on reports of a fight.

Officers talked to two women who were standing outside. One of the women, who is also the victim, told officers that she had been in a relationship with 34-year-old Alicia Henderson but that they broke up over Henderson cheating on her with another woman who was dating a man.

A conversation that was recorded on a voicemail from Henderson to the man circulated among the group.

Police say Henderson confronted the man and tried to run him over while he threw a bottle at her car, the report stated.

Henderson is also accused of beating the female victim with a tire iron.

EMTs said it appeared some of the victim’s fingers were broken and she had multiple bruises on arms, temple and back. She was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police say Henderson resisted arrested and was told over 12 times to put her hands behind her back but refused.

Officers placed Henderson on the ground where they handcuffed her and took her to the Trumbull County Jail.

They also recovered a tire iron in Henderson’s car, according to the report.

Henderson is facing charges of felonious assault and resisting arrest.