Love triangle ends in shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing several charges after police say she fired shots after arguing with her boyfriend over another woman and a gun.

According to a police report, April Stanley, 38, called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report that her boyfriend punched her in the face.

As officers were en route to the house on the 2300 block of Jackson Steet, they were alerted to shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found Stanley holding a bloody towel to her face. They also found a loaded magazine lying on the driveway, according to a police report.

Stanley told police that her boyfriend hit her after she confronted him about being with another woman. Stanley said she was home earlier in the evening with her two children and a child that belongs to her boyfriend when the man failed to return from a Niles bar.

Stanley gathered the children and tracked the man down to a house on Swallow Street SW, where she says she saw him having sex with another woman inside a vehicle, according to the police report.

The two argued and the fight was carried back to the house on Jackson Street, where Stanley said that the man pushed her daughter and that is when she got her gun out of a safe and fired a shot at the man’s tire.

She said the man then punched her in the face and two began fighting over the gun, which went off during the tussle and the man took off, the report stated.

Police said they found a spent shell casing in the kitchen, but Stanley said she was standing in the doorway when the shot was fired.

Stanley said the man took her gun, which was found in a nearby bush a short time later.

Due to Stanley having three children in her care, she was not immediately arrested but issued a court summons on several charges including endangering children and discharging firearms.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday. Another hearing is set for Oct. 28.

The investigation is ongoing.