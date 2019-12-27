Love of thrifting leads young men to start Youngstown business

Right now, the majority of their sales come through their social media pages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four young men have been collecting unique clothing items throughout their lives, so they decided to open their own vintage thrift store in Youngstown.



They have more than 300 clothing pieces — some recycled and some new — at a house in Youngstown. They started their business in October, calling it Vintage of 330, and it all started with the curiosity of their peers.

“A lot of people loved our clothing, so you know, we started having new people around us… and they were loving our clothing, so we came up with the idea to start selling it to people, giving everybody a chance to have nice outfits,” said owner Michael Jones.

Instead of going to a regular thrift store and trying to find valuable items, the men said they make it easier for shoppers.

They have already sold over 700 items.

“Because some of these things you just can not get any more, we take our time to find them and handpick them and make sure when people come get it, they’re going to get the best feeling of it,” said owner David Meadows.

Every day, they restock about 50 new items, and the idea is that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.



“No matter if it’s in good condition or not, somebody used it,” Jones said. “It’s all history recycled, so you know, we bring a shirt in and recycle it so it doesn’t go to waste, and we might sell it to someone, and they might love it again.”

Right now, the majority of their sales come through their social media pages.

Jones said their goal next year is to move their business to downtown Youngstown to get more exposure.

For now, you can find their business at Vintage of 330 on Instagram.