Love of goats turns into business venture for Johnston farmers

The pair brought home their first two goats in September 2019

JOHNSTON, Ohio (WKBN) – For the goats at Firefly Ridge Farm in Johnston, the pasture is for “kidding” around. Ross Treffert keeps a close eye.

“Every single one has their own personality, they really do,” Treffert said.

Treffert grew up on a farm. His partner Justin Calvin did not.

“If you asked my eight years ago would you have a farm and have goats? I would have said no, but now I love it,” Calvin said.

The pair brought home their first two goats in September 2019.

“It brought back my love of goats as a young adult and here we are with 19 goats now,” Treffert said.

Calvin wasn’t totally onboard at first, but things quickly changed.

“I was a little apprehensive at first because I know his love for animals, so if we are going to get two, we are going to get four, and we are going to get 8,19,20. I’m sure we’re going to get a lot more,” he said.

It was during the summer of 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, that their goat farm turned into a business venture. An opportunity arose from extra goat milk and a recipe for soap.

“I was looking for a way for us to supplement how much it costs to have the farm and then, you know, I love smelly goods,” Calvin said.

It started off as a batch made for friends. The response was quick and positive.

“We started off as giving it to our family members and friends, and it just kind of took off and exploded much larger and much faster than we anticipated,” Treffert said.

Firefly Ridge Farm has since added other goat milk products, like balms, sugar scrubs, and lotion to their lineup.

“Right now, we are running it out of our home, but we’re hoping one day soon to be much larger,’ Treffert said.

But no matter how much they grow, Treffert says his goal is to stay local.

Firefly Ridge Farm products can be purchased at the Fowler General Store, Hartford Orchard and online.