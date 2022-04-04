BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dabrail Jamison and Kisha Holloway both have a love and passion for fashion. It’s what led to the two collaborating and opening their own men’s clothing store.

“I have a clothing store across the street. This one became available and so we came up with a men’s idea because the guys kept asking me when I was going to open up a men’s clothing store. So Dabrail has a large following with the men, so we came together and said, ‘Why don’t we open up a men’s store?’” Holloway said.

Holloway already owns a women’s clothing store called Fancy Boutique. She says she loves fashion and always wanted to do more with it.

Jamison shares that same interest. He has walked in several fashion shows and always knew he wanted to open his own store one day.

So, together they decided to open the Men’s Clothing Garage.

“Jogging suits, jeans, T-shirts, Polos, hats — everything, you name it,” Jamison said.

Men’s Clothing Garage opened on April 1. The two say they wanted to provide a space for people in the area to shop quality men’s clothing.

“Everybody goes to Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh to get clothes, and we got everything they got right here,” Jamison said.

Not only do they sell men’s clothes, but they design and sell their own brand as well.

Jamison and Holloway both say they plan to continue growing the store, eventually selling shoes and kids’ clothes.

Men’s Clothing Garage is located at 5020 Market Street. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.