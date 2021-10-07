‘Love Affair with Nature’ exhibit highlights Valley’s beauty by local artist

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The work of local artist Tom Harwood will be on display at the Weller Gallery at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

Many of Harwood’s creations showcase Valley landscapes.

Harwood has selected works featuring the relationships between light and color in landscape paintings. The result is a feast for the viewer, in watercolors and oils. As they are drawn into each painting, the viewer must decide whether they would open the gate, enter the clearing, or walk down the path.

This free exhibit is being displayed Oct. 17 through Jan. 9 during normal operating hours, which are Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Meet the Artist session will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Weller Gallery.