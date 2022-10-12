YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was continued Wednesday for a Louisiana man who was arrested in an August sex sting by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force.

Mark Dupuis, 26, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Magistrate Timothy Welsh on charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and importuning.

Dupuis has been held on $25,000 bond since his arrest. If he makes bond, he is banned from having access to the Internet.

Dupuis has a trial date of October 31 with Judge Maureen Sweeney.