NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people who live in Trumbull County and other nearby counties may hear some loud noises later this week.

Neighbors and business owners near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center on Route 5 may notice an increase in blast noise from the area.

Explosives will be used for the Army combat engineer qualification during training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sounds from the explosions may be heard farther away than what occurs during normal operations. There will be intermittent explosions and gunfire at the facility during annual training season, which runs through September.