EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — One of East Liverpool’s most favorite sons will be returning to his hometown next month for a ceremony in his honor at the high school.

On May 21 at 5 p.m. a bronze bust of former football coach Lou Holtz will be unveiled in the lobby of the East Liverpool High School Fieldhouse. The bust will commemorate Holtz receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Holtz will also appear at a 2 p.m. ceremony for the newest inductees into The Lou Holtz/Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame.