Lost Salem cat reunites with family after four years

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last week, a cat was brought to the Angels for Animals shelter.

When they checked for the cat’s micro-chip, they found that she had been adopted from their shelter four years ago.

They contacted the cat’s family and discovered that the cat had gotten out accidentally when the family was taking the dogs out, Angels for Animals said on a Facebook post. The cat, named Xena, has been missing for nearly four years.

She was lost in Salem and found in Poland.

No one knows where she’s been all this time, but those at Angels for Animals are glad she’s been reunited with her family and Xena’s family is very happy to have her home.

According to a Facebook post, Angels for Animals said that stories like this stress the importance of micro-chipping pets. It is a type of identification that can help reunite a pet to their family.