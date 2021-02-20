Lost dog from Georgia found by local shelter heading home

Peaches got loose a couple weeks ago while her owner was visiting the area

(WKBN) – A woman in Atlanta will be reunited with her pup after she was lost in the Parma area.

Peaches got loose a couple weeks ago while her owner was visiting the area. Her owner spent days searching for her, but she had to return home to Georgia, thinking Peaches was gone forever.

The dog found her way to Parma Animal Shelter where she was able to see her owner via Skype while they worked to get Peaches back home.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws organization’s president Jason Cooke had a transport arriving with dogs that would returning to Georgia.

Peaches is now on her way back home to her owner.