Los Angeles church members hold food giveaway in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Young adults from 412 Church in Los Angeles, California were in Warren Tuesday afternoon giving out food for those in need.

They volunteered their time to make burgers and hot dogs and distributed other goodies.

They also provided a second bagged lunch for people as well.

Trip director Daniel Waybright and his wife are from northeast Ohio and said it was a homecoming for them.

“We are kind of on a mission where were just want to make the world a better place for jesus, really and so coming here and helping people out that maybe might not have been able to help themselves out if we hadn’t come is pretty important to us,” Waybright said.

They will continue spreading their mission in Illinois, Colorado, Utah and Vegas before heading back home to LA.