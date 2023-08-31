LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New details about an electric vehicle that will be built at the Foxconn facility in Lordstown are being released.

The Fisker PEAR will cost about $29,900 before incentives. The vehicle will seat up to six people and the crossover will have a range of about 180-320 miles on a charge.

The PEAR is the first to use Fisker Blade, a high-performance computer for a “connected and digital experience,” the company wrote in a news release. It said the vehicle was designed with young people in mind, calling it an “emotional and sustainable” vehicle.

“With PEAR, we threw convention out the window,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “We created this vehicle with the idea that young people living in the world’s big cities need innovative, versatile, and affordable mobility.”

One feature is that all seating can fold down into “lounge mode,’ creating a large space for watching a movie on the optional 17-inch rotating screen for entertainment in the lounge mode

The interior is made of recycled and bio-based materials to help reduce the PEAR’s carbon footprint.

The PEAR will be shown at the Fisker Lounge Munich in Germany on Sept. 4-10.

The PEAR is expected to hit the market in mid-2025.

In June, Lordstowm Motors (LM) filed for bankruptcy and filed a lawsuit against Foxconn. The two companies were in partnership to produce the Endurance all-electric pickup truck, also produced at the Lordstown facility.

Lordstown Motors said Foxconn did not live to their end of the business deal. Foxconn leaders have said that they are working with LM to find a solution to its financial difficulties.