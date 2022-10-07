LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Indiev started designing their all-electric cross-over sedan about five years ago. After building a few test models in California, they needed to find a plant to produce their prototypes.

Indiev spokesman Bobby Bushell said after a number of meetings, executives signed a memorandum of understanding this week with Foxconn, saying the deal brings together Indiev’s desire to build their “Indi 1” in the US with the Taiwanese company’s decades of experience.

“It just sort of ended up being this perfect storm where it’s really just like a match made in heaven,” Bushell said. “We have a company that knows how to do consumer electronics, building a subsidiary full of people that know how to make cars right.”

Bushell describes the “Indi 1” as a computer on wheels, combining the technology of a desktop PC with a pair of 15-inch screens in the passenger cabin. He says the sedan will have a starting price of around $45,000 before incentives.

“We’re really targeting young families, young adults,” he said.

Although the company is planning to begin commercial production by late next year, the agreement with Foxconn is just to build the prototypes–at least for now.

“We are currently in negotiations to expand that partnership in terms of what form that’ll take I can’t say publicly, yet,” Bushell said.

Executives are promising to provide even more information on Tuesday when they show off one of their test models to community leaders and media at Foxconn’s Lordstown facility.