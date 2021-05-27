Lordstown weighs water tank options to help serve businesses and homes

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown council held a work session Thursday to discuss the size of the water tower they are trying to build. They want one to better serve the village’s need as more businesses like the battery plant come to the area.



After hearing the pros and cons of the different sized tanks, Mayor Arno Hill and councilmembers decided on a 3 million gallon water tank. Hill said it is a great thing for the village.

“It’s going to guarantee that in case something would happen to the water supply, which if you are going to promise people you are going to be able to deliver water, we have to make sure that they have redundancy and we have back up.

The water tank is going to provide water storage in an event of an emergency and more pressure for the village.

“The pressure that a water system has is helped or greatly impacted by the height of water in a tank that serves that, and what the means is how much pressure you in your kitchen, your bathroom, your showers for your house or your business,” said Senior Project Manager Robert McNutt.

The tower is part of the master agreement by Ultium Cells and will help provide for the needs of the battery plant, the needs of the village, and the needs of other businesses to come.

And according to Lordstown Village Engineer Chris Kogelnik, the spot they chose allows for the water to be distributed to a good-sized area along State Route 45.

“That’s what we are trying to do. Bolster the water storage to support that demand in the future,” Kogelnik said.

Hill said the next step is to set up the contracts and put out the bids for construction of the tower.