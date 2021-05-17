“Lordstown Week:” Partners invited to special weeklong event celebrating Endurance

It's scheduled for June 21 through 25

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– A local automation company is ready to amp up the community’s excitement for the world’s first electric pickup truck production beginning in a few months.

Lordstown Motors is hosting a weeklong event in June looking forward to the Endurance pickup truck entering mass production in September as production really starts rolling, according to the press release.

They’ve specifically invited all their investors, partners, customers and analysts.

It’s called Lordstown Week and it’s scheduled for June 21 through 25.

LMC says it wants the public to see firsthand how the production teams is preparing the plant for the beginning of early production units of the Endurance in late September of this year.

The weeklong event will feature facility tours, meet and greets with the manufacturing executive team and test drive opportunities.

Lordstown Motors’ goal since its founding has been to “transform Ohio’s Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing,” according to the release.

As of March, there have been 100,000 preorders for the Endurance pickup truck, which will enter early production stages in late September.