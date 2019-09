LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a Lordstown teacher who was hit by a car while riding a bike last week gave an update on her condition.

According to the family, 33-year-old Jenna Barvitski is stable and recovering in the hospital.

The crash happened Wednesday on Carson Salt Springs Road. Barvitski and a small van were traveling the same direction when she was hit from behind.

The family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Only family is able to visit her at this time.