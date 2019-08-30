Lordstown superintendent says school district hasn’t been affected by GM plant closure

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After the General Motors Lordstown plant shut down, there was concern whether it would affect the Lordstown Local School District’s finances and enrollment.

During a financial forum on Thursday, Lordstown Schools Superintendent Terry Armstrong assured the community that as of now, the school district is financially stable.

Armstrong said these financial forums are all about being transparent with the community.

“Where we are, where we get our dollars, what we get from General Motors, what we can lose… and move forward. That’s why we have the forums,” he said.

At the forum, Armstrong said their biggest concern this year is if they still will be getting revenue from GM.

“We’re concerned that if that stays unallocated or they sell it. We prefer it be a GM plant forever. But if it is not, that can go down in value, so we would lose money from that $800,000,” Armstrong said.

He said they are financially stable but just at the minimum requirement.

“For the past several years, we were not. We’re about half of there, sometimes 10% of the way there. So things have turned around somewhat, but we’re still losing money from the state and we really don’t want to lose this money from the plant. We definitely don’t want to lose any more students,” he said.

Armstrong said the energy center in Lordstown has helped them so far. They made a negotiated agreement that brings in $1 million a year to the district, which helps keep them steady.

Enrollment has not been an issue, even with the plant closing. The numbers remain steady from the past year.

This year, Lordstown Schools came up with a new motto, “Lordstown Strong.”

“Because we didn’t want our kids and families thinking they had to leave this school. When all that was going on and they announced the closure, I had students walking up to me, the principal, the teachers, saying, ‘Are we going to be here next year? Are we merging with other districts?'” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Lordstown Schools aren’t going anywhere.