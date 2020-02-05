Lordstown students return from Iowa Caucus with real-world education

Members of Lordstown High School's Political Science Club returned from the Iowa Caucus with a history-making education

The students got to see first-hand democracy in action and in this caucus, some inaction.

While the results of the Iowa Caucus were not immediately known because of technical glitches, the students were able to utilize their time there by learning the ropes and why the Iowa Caucus is historically a bellwether for success in the presidential election.

Students got off the bus in Lordstown from their 4-day trip with tons of political gear.

Students got to interact with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and other high-profile Democrats.

“It was a really great experience seeing everything we learned in government class come to life. we were there to experience the rallies and see the candidates talk,” said Lordstown High School student Lexie Drewek.

Students say they went to Iowa with an open mind and wanted to hear from all the candidates.

“I feel like some rallies were about what they’re going to do, and there were others that were just like let’s get Trump out of the White House. They weren’t talking about what they wanted to do,” said Lordstown High School student Julia Durig.