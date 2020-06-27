Lordstown Schools get creative to celebrate secretary’s retirement

Hogan of Lordstown Schools put a cap on a 46-year career as a superintendent secretary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged everyone to get a little creative, especially when it comes to celebrations.

That was the case for a drive-up retirement party in Lordstown on Saturday.

Pat Hogan of Lordstown Schools put a cap on a 46-year career as a superintendent secretary, including interims she served with 14 superintendents.

She also worked one year at the Trumbull Area Multi-Purpose Environmental Education Lab and one year she worked in special projects at Lordstown.

“It’s wonderful and our elementary secretary Sharon and Jill, the high school secretary, planned this and I’m very grateful, so grateful and blessed,” Hogan said.

She hopes to stay in contact with the kids and staff, but Hogan is looking forward to spending time with family and friends.