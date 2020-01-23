Lordstown political history club prepares to attend Iowa Caucuses

While in Iowa, they will work on the campaign trail to see politics in action

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in Lordstown are gearing up to head to Des Moines, Iowa to attend the caucuses next month.

This is the third time Lordstown High School’s political history club has taken the trip.

The students recently completed surveys to determine which candidate they prefer.

“It’s phenomenal because you can actually see them engage. They go out and work during the day for a candidate that they’ve chosen to work for and then, during the late afternoon/early evening, we call it ‘barn storming’ and we go to different candidates’ rallies,” said Lordstown Schools Superintendent Terry Armstrong.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how Iowa does it because obviously it’s so different from Ohio in that they’re standing around, you have to move to different places. Much more active discussions,” said senior Hannah Boyle.

The students leave Jan. 31 at 6 a.m.