LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police say he was accused of attacking a man who was holding a baby.

Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Lordstown officers were called to the 3300 block of Mae Dr., where they say the fight occurred.

A woman told police that the suspect, 22-year-old Chandler May, was upset because she told him to use a sterilizer to clean baby bottles. She said May shoved her and threw his wedding ring at her face, according to a police report.

The report states that May then tackled the woman’s father who was holding the baby at the time. The man shielded the baby as May continued to punch him, according to the report.

Police said when they arrived, the man had serious bruising around his knee and he was unable to walk. The woman was going to take the baby to the hospital to get checked out as well.

Police said May turned himself in at the station Wednesday on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and child endangering. He refused to make a statement on the incident, the report stated.