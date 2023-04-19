LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown Police Department released new pictures of the man police say led an officer on four chases in about a year and a half.

Investigators say the images were captured on surveillance cameras in the City of Warren. They’re asking people to take a close look at these pictures to see if they recognize the man on the high-performance sport bike.

You can see all of the images in the video above.

Police want to identify the man.

Earlier this month, an officer tried pulling the driver over twice in one week, but investigators say each time, the driver took off at unsafe speeds.

“I feel that somebody, if they know, they’ll know who he is when they see it, and if they’re willing to do the right thing and get involved, and we can put a stop to this, ’cause he’s only endangering other motorists out driving around the community and also himself,” said Lordstown police Capt. Chris Bordonaro.

If you recognize who the driver is, you’re asked to give the Lordstown Police Dispatch Center a call at 330-824-2545.