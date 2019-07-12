Lordstown police looking for person who chucked water bottle at bicyclist

The bicyclist was hit in the head

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Lordstown are looking for the driver who threw a full bottle of water at a bicyclist.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 5.

The victim was riding the bike in the 5100 block of Tod Avenue when the bottle was thrown from a vehicle. The bicyclist was hit in the head, according to police.

Police described the vehicle involved as a purple or maroon 1970-1972 Chevrolet Chevelle with a black vinyl top.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call the Lordstown Police Department at 330-824-2545 and ask for Captain Chris Bordonaro.