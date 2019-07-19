Lordstown police charge 2 suspects in water-bottle-throwing incident

Police say the full water bottle hit a bicyclist in the head while he was on Tod Avenue in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Lordstown have arrested two suspects they say were responsible for hitting a bicyclist in the head with a water bottle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Damian Brumfield, and passenger, 18-year-old Justin Testerman, are each charged with assault.

Police said on July 5, Brumfield drove near a bicyclist who was riding in the 5100 block of Tod Avenue. Testerman then chucked the full water bottle out of the car, hitting the bicyclist in the head.

Police put out a call for information on social media, describing the suspect’s vehicle as a purple or maroon 1970-1972 Chevrolet Chevelle with a black vinyl top.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects due to dash camera video from a semi-truck.

Brumfield and Testerman are being transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

They’ll be arraigned Monday morning in Newton Falls Municipal Court.

We’re working to get the dash-camera video and more information about the crime. Check back here for updates on this developing story.